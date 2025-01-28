Rocking the Boat

As expected, Imran Khan abruptly called off talks after the government failed to form a judicial commission. Although the government can be faulted for not taking confidence-building measures, such as releasing imprisoned workers and leaders, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) should have shown patience and awaited the government’s response on 28th January.

The PML-N-led government was consulting coalition partners and seeking a middle ground. PTI’s insistence on setting the terms of reference for the commission, rather than leaving this to the commission itself, demonstrated inflexibility. This impatience once again benefited the government while harming PTI’s cause.

In democratic setups, such matters take time. The PML-N spokesperson was correct in asserting that PTI initiated the talks only to call them off in haste. The government has gained the upper hand by appearing serious about negotiations, while Imran Khan’s impulsiveness has undermined his party.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.