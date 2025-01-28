SBP grants digital banking license to Easy Paisa Bank Ltd

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday granted a digital banking license to Bank Ltd, marking a significant step towards expanding digital financial services in the country.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad highlighted the importance of digital banking, particularly in light of the fact that around half of Pakistan's rural population lacks access to traditional banking services. He emphasized that digital banking is essential to bridge this gap and empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which could benefit significantly from digital financial services.

In a related development, the SBP on Monday reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points to 12%, as part of its first monetary policy of 2025. Governor Ahmad explained that inflation in Pakistan had been gradually decreasing, with the inflation rate falling to 4.1% in December 2024. The SBP forecasts inflation will remain between 5% and 7% for the fiscal year 2024-25.