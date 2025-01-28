Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

SBP grants digital banking license to Easy Paisa Bank Ltd

SBP grants digital banking license to Easy Paisa Bank Ltd
Web Desk
2:41 PM | January 28, 2025
National

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday granted a digital banking license to Easy Paisa Bank Ltd, marking a significant step towards expanding digital financial services in the country.

SBP Governor Jameel Ahmad highlighted the importance of digital banking, particularly in light of the fact that around half of Pakistan's rural population lacks access to traditional banking services. He emphasized that digital banking is essential to bridge this gap and empower small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which could benefit significantly from digital financial services.

In a related development, the SBP on Monday reduced the policy rate by 100 basis points to 12%, as part of its first monetary policy of 2025. Governor Ahmad explained that inflation in Pakistan had been gradually decreasing, with the inflation rate falling to 4.1% in December 2024. The SBP forecasts inflation will remain between 5% and 7% for the fiscal year 2024-25.

SBP cuts policy rate by 100 basis points to 12pc

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025