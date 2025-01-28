SC discharges show cause notice against apex court registrar

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday discharged the show-cause notice against apex court Additional Registrar (Judicial) Nazar Abbas for not fixing the case. A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi issued its judgment on the contempt notice. The judgment noted; “Upon examining the case of the present alleged contemner, the Additional Registrar (Judicial) of this Court, we find that he did not deliberately avoid the fixation of the cases before the Bench as directed in the court order.” There is no evidence to suggest that he had any personal interest in the matter or had connived with any of the parties to the case, nor did he act with the intention of causing damage to any of the parties to the case, it added. It further said that there is no indication of mala fide intent in his actions. In the absence of any such factors or elements of contumacy, his conduct cannot be considered contumacious, nor can it be said to have suffered from mala fides, requiring contempt proceedings against him. For these reasons, by accepting his explanation, the show-cause notice issued against him for contempt proceeding is discharged. The judgment said that following the discharge of the show-cause notice against the alleged contemner, the Additional Registrar (Judicial), the matter should be considered concluded or whether it should proceed further against the members of the two Committees, where the first Committee unlawfully withdrew the part-heard cases from a Bench and transferred it for the consideration of the other Committee, through an administrative order by undoing the effect of a judicial order. It observed that the second Committee, in total disregard of the judicial order passed by the regular Bench, simply in pursuance of the direction of the first Committee, went ahead and fixed the case before the Constitutional Bench on 27 January 2025. The judgment said that the matter of contempt proceedings against the Registrar of a High Court was treated with such gravity that a larger bench of 14 Judges was convened to adjudicate it.

“Therefore, in our view, this issue is even more serious, warranting the collective and institutional deliberation of all Judges of this Court. Consequently, we refer this matter to the Hon’ble Chief Justice for the convening of the Full Court to deliberate and decide on this important issue,” it noted.

The Court clarified that they have not referred this matter to the Committee constituted under Section 2 of the Act, as its authority is limited to constituting benches of the Supreme Court. The Full Court of the Supreme Court, however, is constituted by the Constitution itself under Article 176.