Scrutiny committee of WWB KP meets

Peshawar - The scrutiny committee meeting of the Workers Welfare Board (WWB) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held under the chairmanship of the Secretary of the Workers Welfare Board, Muhammad Tufail, in the WWB conference room. The meeting was attended by other committee members, including Director Admin WWB Saifullah Zafar, Director Finance, and representatives of employees.

Various matters were discussed during the meeting, with a detailed review and deliberation on death grants and marriage grants. The committee members held extensive discussions on different cases of death grants and approved an amount of Rs21.8 million for 28 death grant cases. Similarly, the committee resolved 162 cases of marriage grants, approving Rs62.9 million for these grants. Secretary Muhammad Tufail said that the purpose of these welfare grants is to support workers and their families during critical situations in life. He reiterated that the Workers Welfare Board is committed to providing timely and transparent financial assistance aimed at ensuring the well-being of labourers and their dependents.