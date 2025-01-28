Second phase of Lahore Region U-17 trials underway with player shortlisting

Lahore - The second phase of the age group trials for the Lahore Region Cricket Association, under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s supervision, is currently ongoing.

All these players have been instructed to report to Cricket Operations Manager LRCA, Abid Hussain, at 8:00 AM on Tuesday at Ittefaq LRCA Ground.

LRCA President Kh Nadeem Ahmad, along with the Head Coach, Assistant Coach of LRCA, and the Head Coaches of East, North, and West Zones, will oversee the trials.

After the final trials and physical tests, six teams will be formed for the Lahore Region, and internal matches will be conducted. The top-performing players will be given the opportunity to play for the national Under-17 team.