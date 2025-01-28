Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Seven arrested, 15 cases registered against profiteers

Staff Reporter
January 28, 2025
MULTAN  -  The district administration intensified its crackdown on profiteers by apprehending seven individuals and imposing fines of Rs100,000 here on Monday. According to a spokesman for the deputy commissioner, a significant campaign had been launched with price control magistrates conducting raids at multiple locations. So far 50 profiteers had been arrested this month and a fine of Rs3.3m had been imposed.

In addition, 15 cases were registered, and over 200 shops had been sealed following extensive inspections.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali Bukhari stated that the campaign was being carried out impartially targeting violators. He said that the district administration was closely monitoring the supply chain from wholesale markets to retail outlets to ensure compliance with price regulations.

There is no compromise on overpricing and heavy fines will be imposed on those who repeatedly violate the rules, he added.

Staff Reporter

