Shab-e-Meraj observed across Sindh

SUKKUR - Shab-e-Meraj, the night when the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) ascended to the highest levels of heavens was observed on Monday across the Sindh including Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccababd, Kashmore- Kandhkot, Noshehroferoze and other districts of northern Sindh with religious fervour, great respect and devotion.

The faithful were gathered at mosques and offered special prayers that would continue till Fajr. Religious scholars in their sermons highlights the importance of the night and its blessings. They also shed light on teachings and various aspects of the life of the Holy Prophet (PBUH). Apart from mosques, houses and streets are decorated with colorful pennants and buntings.

At night, mosques and venues of Mehfil-e-Naat illuminated with electric lights and candles.

People visits graves of their near and dear ones, seeking Almighty Allah’s blessings for the departed souls.

Women spends night while praying at homes. The Muslims every year on 27th of Rajab (Islamic calendar) observe Shab-e-Meraj, the night the Holy Prophet (PBUH) embarked on a special journey to meet Allah, crossing seven skies riding the heavenly ‘al-Buraq’. Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police, Sukkur Range, orders for special security arrangements on eve of Shab-e-Meraj in Sukkur. He ordered police to use all available resources and professional skills to ensure security measures at all major installations, sensitive places, public places, industrial and commercial areas, railway stations, main bus terminals, exit and entry points of the district on the eve of Shab-e-Meraj.

The DIG said that special attention was being paid for improving intelligence collection and surveillance monitoring in the sensitive areas and surrounding localities and to enhance coordination amongst intelligence agencies.

He instructed the police personnel to ensure security measures on 27th Rajab-ul-Murajjab (Shab-e-Meraj) at all Mosques and Imam bargahs in the region.

He also asked for improved police patrolling, picketing and snap-checking process while utilizing the services of plain clothes.