Tuesday, January 28, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Shafqat Shah condoles demise of senior journalist Jamshed Bukhari

NEWS WIRE
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR  -  Prominent senior politician, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of renowned journalist Jamshed Gul Bukhari.  In a statement, Shah extended his condolences to Bukhari’s family and the journalism community, stating that they share their grief equally. He prayed that Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience upon the bereaved family. Shah’s heartfelt condolences reflect the profound impact of Bukhari’s passing on the journalism community and beyond.

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1737963210.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025