Shafqat Shah condoles demise of senior journalist Jamshed Bukhari

SUKKUR - Prominent senior politician, Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on Monday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of renowned journalist Jamshed Gul Bukhari. In a statement, Shah extended his condolences to Bukhari’s family and the journalism community, stating that they share their grief equally. He prayed that Allah grant the deceased a high place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and bestow patience upon the bereaved family. Shah’s heartfelt condolences reflect the profound impact of Bukhari’s passing on the journalism community and beyond.