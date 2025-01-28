Solid waste outsourcing system inaugurated in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR - The inaugural ceremony for the Solid Waste Outsourcing System in tehsil Bahawalpur Sadr was held under the Clean Punjab Programme initiative as per the vision of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif.

Parliamentary Secretary of the Punjab Board of Revenue MPA Mian Muhammad Shoaib Awaisi inaugurated the solid waste outsourcing system. Political leaders, the AC of Bahawalpur Sadr, CEO Bahawalpur Waste Management Company, and officials and sanitary staff from the company contractors were present at the event.

In his address, Shoaib Awaisi stated that with modern machinery, an increase in manpower, and a systematic strategy, the disposal of garbage in both urban and rural areas of tehsil Bahawalpur Sadr would be improved, providing residents with daily cleanliness services and a healthier environment. He urged the local community to play their part in improving cleanliness arrangements.

AC Bahawalpur Sadr Ahmad Sher Gondal said that in line with the CM of Punjab’s vision, efforts are being made across the province to enhance the cleanliness system under the Clean Punjab initiative, which aims to provide uniform cleanliness facilities in urban and rural areas.

Earlier, CEO of the Bahawalpur Waste Management Company Naeem Akhtar provided the attendees with a detailed briefing regarding the Clean Punjab Programme. He explained that outsourcing solid waste management services in tehsil Bahawalpur Sadr would ensure a clean environment for the local people. He also mentioned that sanitary staff equipped with modern operational vehicles would be assigned to cleanliness services in Bahawalpur Sadr. Subsequently, the attendees inspected the new machinery for the solid waste management services.

DC inspects hospital, schools

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Basic Health Unit Jamal Channar and inspected the ongoing construction work related to the revamping of the health facility.

He instructed the relevant officials to ensure that the development work is completed on time and to high standards. The CEO of Health was also present. The DC reviewed the medical facilities provided at the Basic Health Unit and inspected the stock of medicines. He also assessed the training activities related to the ongoing polio vaccination campaign at the health centre. Meanwhile, the DC visited the Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic and evaluated the available medical facilities.

Later, DC Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Boys High School in Union Council Tibbi Izzat Ahmadpur East and the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Centre and Boys High School at Noorpur Nooranga. He directed that all matters of the Punjab Socio-Economic Registry Centre be carried out efficiently. He emphasised that the relevant officials and staff should perform their duties diligently and that legal action should be taken against employees who show negligence in the performance of their responsibilities.