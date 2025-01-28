Tuesday, January 28, 2025
SOS Children’s Village to host Jashan-e-Baharan on Feb 9

January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD  -   Save our souls (SOS) will organize a colorful Jashan-e-Baharan event on 9th February 2025 (Sunday). Member of the executive committee of SOS jamshoro Yasmeen Mari confirmed here on Monday that this charismatic event was being organized by SOS Children’s Village Jamshoro every year. She said that it was a prolonged step taken in order to promote the cause of SOS, provides a platform to children of SOS to interact with the community to develop a sense of confidence and generate funds as children be provided with quality education.

