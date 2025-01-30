Thursday, January 30, 2025
Sports gala held for youth participation  

January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi  -  Higher Education Punjab organized a sports gala at Government Graduate College for Girls, where nine teams from different colleges in the Division participated. Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab Shazia Rizwan, the chief guest, inaugurated the event.

In her speech, Rizwan emphasized the importance of sports grounds in providing the youth with access to healthy activities. She urged the younger generation to engage in extracurricular activities alongside their academic pursuits.  

She also highlighted the Punjab government’s commitment to creating opportunities for students to participate in sports, with the sports gala serving as one such initiative.

