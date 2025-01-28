SSP visits Sarim family, assures parents of justice

KARACHI - Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Karachi Central on Monday visited the family of seven-year-old boy Sarim, who was found dead in a water tank after going missing from North Karachi.

As per details, the SSP Karachi Central briefed the family of Sarim during his visit to their house. He assured them of the provision of justice in the case as the police had found important evidence during the investigation of the case. The culprits will be given exemplary punishment, he added.

It is worth noting here that the post-mortem report reportedly confirmed that Sarim was raped, tortured and murdered after being kidnapped. As per the medical report, Sarim was strangled to death and his neck was broken while there were also multiple injury marks on the minor boy’s body. A Karachi police official stated that the child was murdered five days before his body was discovered in the water tank.

However, sources said that the special investigation committee found several contrasting facts in the circumstantial evidence and the post-mortem report.

According to sources closing to the committee, a questionnaire will be sent to the medical-legal officer once the committee receives the results of DNA tests and chemical examiner’s report.

Meanwhile, the special investigation committee has found Sarim’s hat and ball he possessed at the time of his missing.