UK Police Issue "Threat Alert" to Sharif Family Over Potential Attack

Web Desk
4:09 PM | January 28, 2025
The Sharif family has been issued a “threat alert” by the UK police, warning of a potential violent attack by unidentified individuals. The alert, issued by the West Midlands Police, was based on intelligence gathered from a conversation among a British Pakistani TikTok group in Birmingham.

The Metropolitan Police informed the Sharif family of the threat, providing safety guidelines and urging family members to stay vigilant and take necessary precautions. A case has been registered at the Charing Cross Police Station in London.

This development follows the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Gulfam Hussain Kayani, who is accused of issuing threats against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and others. Kayani also made derogatory remarks about Army Chief General Asim Munir and posted live videos on TikTok, where he threatened to kill the Sharif brothers and even destroy their Avenfield Apartments.

The PTI worker filmed himself outside the Sharif family’s properties and shared the videos online, further escalating the situation with threats to drag the Sharifs through the streets of London. The Sharif family has yet to comment publicly on the threat.
 
 

