UNDP holds second provincial launch of flagship Pakistan National Human Development Report

Lahore - In collaboration with Punjab Information Technology Board and Code Pakistan, UNDP Pakistan held the second provincial launch of its flagship Pakistan National Human Development Report (NHDR) 2024 ‘Doing Digital for Development - Reaching, Adopting, Anticipating, Accelerating’. UNDP was represented by Assistant Resident Representative (ARR) Amara Durrani, PITB was represented by DG IT Waqar Naeem Qureshi and ADG PITB Qazi Afzal. The event was attended by UNDP’s digital partner Jazz, and stakeholders from government, civil society, academia, students, and tech entrepreneurs. On the occasion, UNDP ARR Amara Durrani highlighted, “Digital technologies provide Pakistan with the fastest path to improve its Human Development Index ranking.” Earlier, UNDP launched the latest edition of NHDR 2024 in Islamabad on the theme of Doing Digital for Development, Access, Adoption, Anticipation,n and Acceleration which focuses on the fact that in an increasingly interconnected world, the integration of digital technologies has the power to bridge gaps, empower communities, and drive economic growth.

This further argues that Pakistan’s human development outcomes will remain low and underserved without equitable access to technology. In the post-launch phase, NHDR aims to continue the momentum of Pakistan’s digital development agenda by holding a national dialogue based on the report’s findings.

At the event, CODE Pakistan Executive Director Mr. Dilawar Khan presented the signed ‘Tech Tales’, featuring women entrepreneurs who shared their journey of using digital tools to elevate their businesses and their stories of ‘perseverance amidst adversity’. Punjab PITB DG IT Waqar Naeem Qureshi said, “We need domain champions and the determination of ‘man on the moon’ to achieve Pakistan’s digital transformation.” PITB ADG Qazi Afzal added, “NHDR is not just a report, it is hope for Pakistan.” The event also featured a ‘Digitalux’ session with speakers from Punjab Safe City Authority Managing Director Muhammad Ahsan Younis. Anusha Shegan, CEO, of Courting the Law; Ali Fahad Ahmed, Head of Marketing; and Muniza Jahangir, Journalist and TV Anchor. The session examined the transformative potential of digitalizing the legal system to democratize justice. Benefits include increased access to legal information, increased efficiency in the judicial process, reduced costs, and making justice more affordable and accessible. Digital tools can also facilitate public participation and improve service delivery. Successful digitalization requires overcoming these barriers to create a more transparent, efficient, and inclusive justice system. The session also covered how factors such as the digital divide, cyber security, privacy concerns, resistance to change, and a strong regulatory framework need to be addressed to facilitate this process.