Through concerted efforts by those in power and individuals holding key responsibilities, Pakistan has successfully averted the threat of default. The nation is now steadily progressing towards stabilising its economy, taking gradual but meaningful steps to ensure sustained growth in the right direction.

Economic indicators from the first half of the 2024–25 financial year offer a glimmer of hope. Remittances from the millions of Pakistanis working and residing abroad remain a critical lifeline for the country’s foreign exchange reserves and overall economic health. During this period, remittances reached an impressive $15 billion, with projections suggesting they could hit $35 billion by June 2025.

Efforts are also underway to create a favourable environment for foreign investment, marking a significant shift from reliance on aid to fostering trade and investment. These measures are already yielding results, with increasing interest from international investors. Exports have grown by 10.52%, while imports have decreased by 6.11%, indicating a positive trend in the country’s trade balance.

Amidst these developments, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has unveiled an ambitious five-year economic transformation plan, aptly titled Uraan Pakistan, to commence in 2025. At the launch, the Prime Minister emphasised that while macroeconomic stability has been achieved, the journey ahead requires sacrifices, unity, and relentless hard work to ensure sustainable growth.

The targets outlined in Uraan Pakistan are undoubtedly ambitious but attainable with collective effort and commitment. These include achieving a 6% GDP growth rate, creating one million jobs annually, attracting $10 billion in investment each year by 2028, and boosting exports to $60 billion per year. The plan also envisions a digital transformation, aiming to elevate Pakistan’s IT exports to $5 billion annually by training 200,000 IT graduates each year. Other key goals include combating climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, increasing cultivable land by 20%, expanding water storage capacity to 10 million acre-feet, raising the share of renewable energy to 10%, and reducing poverty to 13%. Public-private partnerships will play a vital role in achieving these milestones.

The plan’s overarching objectives aim to establish an export-driven economy, usher in a digital revolution, address climate change, develop critical energy and infrastructure projects, and foster an equitable society.

However, the success of Uraan Pakistan hinges on its implementation. While Pakistan has no shortage of plans and programmes, their execution often falters due to complacency, greed, corruption, and a lack of accountability. For this initiative to succeed, all stakeholders—public servants, private sector leaders, and ordinary citizens—must work with unwavering dedication, determination, and a collective sense of responsibility.

The spirit demonstrated by our forefathers during the Pakistan Movement should serve as an inspiration. Under the visionary leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, they achieved the seemingly impossible: the creation of an independent nation. Unfortunately, that spirit has been eroded, replaced by self-interest, corruption, and apathy.

To rally nationwide support for Uraan Pakistan, the federal government should engage elected representatives—MNAs and MPAs—to educate their constituents about the plan’s objectives and encourage their participation. Abridged leaflets in national and regional languages, summarising the plan’s goals and urging citizens to contribute, could be widely distributed.

An economically robust, secure, and self-sufficient Pakistan is within our reach. As a nuclear power with immense potential, we have all the tools needed to achieve these aspirations. The only missing ingredient is our collective will to work tirelessly for the betterment of our beloved motherland. Let us rise to the challenge and chart a brighter future for Pakistan.

Muhammad Zahid Rifat

The writer is Lahore-based Freelance Journalist, Columnist and retired Deputy Controller (News), Radio Pakistan, Islamabad and can be reached at zahidriffat@gmail.com