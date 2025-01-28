West Indies end 34-year wait with historic Test win in Pakistan

LAHORE - The West Indies cricket team etched their names into the history books with a commanding 120-run victory over Pakistan in the second and final Test of the series on Monday.

This triumph in Multan ended a 34-year drought for the Caribbean side, whose last Test win on Pakistani soil came in 1990 in Faisalabad under the legendary leadership of Desmond Haynes.The historic victory was anchored by the brilliance of left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, who bagged a sensational five-wicket haul, supported by Kevin Sinclair and Gudakesh Motie, as the visitors bowled out Pakistan for just 133 runs on the third day.

Chasing a target of 254, Pakistan resumed day three precariously placed at 76/4. Within the first 20 minutes of play, the West Indies seized control as Sinclair struck early, dismissing Saud Shakeel for 13. Jomel Warrican then trapped Kashif Ali for a single, reducing the hosts to 76/6.

Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha offered some resistance with a gritty 39-run stand. However, Warrican broke through again, removing Salman for 15. Rizwan, the lone warrior for Pakistan, was eventually dismissed for 25, and the tail offered little resistance. Motie and Warrican wrapped up the innings, with Noman Ali and Sajid Ali falling cheaply, ensuring a momentous win for the West Indies.

The West Indies’ success was built on their spinners’ dominance across both innings. Warrican’s incredible match figures of 5/27 in the second innings and 4/43 in the first showcased his mastery over the Pakistani batters. Sinclair chipped in with three crucial wickets in the second innings, while Motie contributed consistently with the ball and also played a valuable knock of 55 in the first innings.

The batting unit also stepped up, with captain Kraigg Brathwaite leading from the front with a composed 52 in the second innings. Vital contributions from Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Tevin Imlach, and the lower-order partnerships ensured the visitors posted a competitive total.

Pakistan’s batting lineup failed to capitalize on home conditions, folding for 154 in the first innings despite Rizwan’s 49. Babar Azam’s 31 in the second innings was the only other notable contribution. The rest of the batting order faltered under relentless pressure from the West Indies’ spinners.The bowling efforts of Noman Ali (6/41) and Sajid Khan (4/76) gave Pakistan glimpses of hope, but the hosts’ inability to string together partnerships cost them dearly.

Scores in Brief

WEST INDIES 166 (Motie 55, Warrican 36, Noman 6-41) AND 244 (Brathwaite 52, Imlach 35, Sajid 4-76, Noman 4-80) beat PAKISTAN 154 (Rizwan 49, Warrican 4-43, Motie 3-49) AND 133 (Babar 31, Warrican 5-27, Sinclair 3-61) by 120 runs.