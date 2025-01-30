Thursday, January 30, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Women entrepreneurs thrive in e-commerce revolution

NEWS WIRE
January 28, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - A new wave of women online entrepreneurs is reshaping the digital landscape, turning passions into successful businesses and inspiring others to pursue entrepreneurial dreams.  

Saman Taha, a successful online clothing entrepreneur, shared her journey, saying, “The internet has opened doors for women like me to build businesses and reach a global audience.” She highlighted how her venture allows her to earn a substantial income, support her family, and enjoy the flexibility of being her own boss.  

Similarly, Samra Jabeen, an entrepreneur specializing in makeup accessories, emphasized the transformative power of online platforms. “The internet has democratized entrepreneurship, enabling me to connect with customers worldwide and build a loyal community around my brand,” she shared.  

With accessible tools like website builders, social media, and e-commerce platforms, these entrepreneurs encourage women to explore online business opportunities, achieve financial independence, and experience the fulfillment of running their own ventures.  

Meta to pay $25m settlement in Trump social media ban case

Tags:

NEWS WIRE

NEWS WIRE

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1738213994.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025