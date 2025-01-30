Women entrepreneurs thrive in e-commerce revolution

ISLAMABAD - A new wave of women online entrepreneurs is reshaping the digital landscape, turning passions into successful businesses and inspiring others to pursue entrepreneurial dreams.

Saman Taha, a successful online clothing entrepreneur, shared her journey, saying, “The internet has opened doors for women like me to build businesses and reach a global audience.” She highlighted how her venture allows her to earn a substantial income, support her family, and enjoy the flexibility of being her own boss.

Similarly, Samra Jabeen, an entrepreneur specializing in makeup accessories, emphasized the transformative power of online platforms. “The internet has democratized entrepreneurship, enabling me to connect with customers worldwide and build a loyal community around my brand,” she shared.

With accessible tools like website builders, social media, and e-commerce platforms, these entrepreneurs encourage women to explore online business opportunities, achieve financial independence, and experience the fulfillment of running their own ventures.