Tuesday, January 28, 2025
X partners with Visa to launch 'X Money' later this year

Anadolu
10:27 PM | January 28, 2025
Social media platform X on Tuesday announced a collaboration with US financial services company Visa for its upcoming "X Money" feature, set to launch this year.

X's CEO Linda Yaccarino shared the news on her X account and highlighted the significance of the partnership.

Describing the collaboration as another milestone for X, which she referred to as the “Everything App,” Yaccarino revealed that Visa will be the platform's first partner for the "X Money."

She said the new feature will allow users a secure and instant funding to their X Wallet via Visa Direct, connect to users' debit cards allowing P2P payments and give the option to instantly transfer funds to their bank account.

"First of many big announcements about X Money this year," she said.

