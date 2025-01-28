Youth is a Blessing

Pakistan is blessed with one of the largest young populations in the world. Youth provide direction to a state’s development and act as a catalyst for societal prosperity and welfare. The youth of Pakistan are energetic and optimistic, striving to build a strong and proud nation by representing the country at various national and international platforms. However, this optimism is gradually fading due to the persistent political and economic turmoil within the country. The priorities that should be directed toward this vital section of society appear to have been neglected by the state. It is essential for the state to recognise that youth are as crucial as any other resource for the nation’s growth and development.

A large proportion of young people can be a blessing for any country if their needs—education, employment, and basic facilities—are met. If not, the youth risk becoming directionless, lost amidst the chaos and restlessness caused by political and economic instability. This neglect is evident in the growing number of skilled youngsters emigrating, while those remaining face immense challenges in terms of job opportunities and a lack of resources. The government must prioritise this demographic by investing in their education, employment, and overall well-being. Only then can Pakistan harness the potential of its young minds and work towards a prosperous and vibrant future.

TANIA HUSSAIN,

Islamabad.