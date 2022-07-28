Share:

ISLAMABAD - A two-day exhibition on Gilgit Baltistan’s Gemstone and Mineral Sector opened on Wednesday at The Centaurus Mall Ground Floor Atrium. The exhibition will continue till today (Thursday) for the promotion of the hidden treasures of Gilgit-Baltistan. The Mines and Minerals Department of Gilgit-Baltistan is organising the exhibition as a pioneering initiative of the department to uplift the minerals and gemstones sector of Gilgit- Baltistan. On the first day, honourable Governor G-B Syed Amjad Ali Zaidi attended the event as chief guest. Expressing his views on the occasion, the Governor appreciated the efforts of G-B government especially the Department of Minerals and Mines for holding the exhibition and said he believed it would go a long way to showcasing G-B gemstones in international market.

This exhibition has been supported by The Centaurus and Pakistan Gemstone and Mineral Association (PGMA). The supporters of the event including Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan, The Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Executive Officer of the Centaurus Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, and the Group Director Dr Sardar Rashid Ilyas Khan played a pivotal role in organising and executing the said festival.

The exhibition was also attended by notable international businessmen including Naseer Uddin Rupani, who expressed their appreciation for the government’s efforts in promoting the minerals and gemstones of Gilgit-Baltistan and shared their ideas for the sustainable growth of the industry. The exhibition aims at promoting the mineral and mining section of Gilgit-Baltistan which is enriched with 80% of Pakistan’s mineral base, and this exhibition is expected to play a major role to explore the mineral potential of this land. The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan would be visiting the exhibition on the second day (today) as part of supporting the government’s initiative. More than 20 businesses are taking part in this unique exhibition where a variety of rare gems, gem crystals, minerals, and finished jewelry representing the wide diversity and colour of precious stones, from the land of treasures are showcased. The stage for the exhibition is set, and all participants and exhibitors are unveiling a valuable collection of precious stones, rocks and rare minerals in all shapes, colours and price ranges showing the diversity and beauty of the region. This event is designed to facilitate gemstone and mineral businesses in Gilgit-Baltistan, and it will also provide an opportunity for local businesses to expand their business potential around the country and beyond. The final day of the exhibition is set for today (Thursday) and people from all backgrounds are invited to attend.