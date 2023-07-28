3 boys electrocuted in separate incidents

FAISALABAD - Three boys died of electrocution in different incidents in nearby localities during past 24 hours. A police spokesperson said on Thursday that 5-year-old Ibrahim, resident of Chak No 459- GB was playing in the street when he received a severe electric shock from a broken electricity wire. He died on the spot. In another incident, 17-yearold Bilal Majeed, resident of Chak No 433-GB died from electrocution while catching a stray pigeon. While, 7-year-old Abdullah, resident of Awanwala was electrocuted while playing on the rooftop of his house. The police handed over the bodies to their relatives after completing necessary formalities.