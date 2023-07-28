4 Pak firms sign MoU for collaboration with Saudi Aramco for $10b green refinery project

ISLAMABAD-Four Pakistani state-owned oil and gas companies Thursday signed an MoU for collaboration with Saudi Aramco for executing $10 billion green refinery project at strategic Gwadar Port, paving way for commercial negotiation of the contract.

While fulfilling the preconditions of Saudi Arabia, an MoU was also signed with Chinese firm to award EPC contract for the refinery project Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO), Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), and Government Holdings Private Limited (GHPL) have signed the MoU for collaboration through a joint investment strategy. Minister for State Musadiq Malik was the chief guest while Secretary Petroleum Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood also witnessed the signing ceremony. It is worth mentioning here that Saudi Arabia had linked the investment in new refinery project with raising equity by Pakistani companies and award of EPC contract to start construction work on the refinery project.

The project will have significant foreign investment from world-class oil & gas giants through equity participation. The project envisions setting up an integrated refinery petrochemical complex with crude oil processing capacity of minimum 300,000 BPD along with petrochemical facility in Pakistan. The integrated refinery petrochemical complex shall comprise of various components such as marine infrastructure, petrochemical complex, storages for crude oil and refines utilities, pipeline connectivity etc.

Addressing the ceremony, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik said that negotiations with Saudi Arabia were at advanced stage to execute a $10 billion green refinery project at the strategic Gwadar Port in Pakistan. He said that the Saudi Arabia oil firm showed willingness to inject the initial equity into the multibillion-dollar refinery project, leading the Pakistani government to decide on a joint venture with key Pakistani state-owned companies. Under this plan, PSO will inject upto 30 percent equity whereas the other state owned companies will also contribute equity. Saudi firm Aramco will inject the initial 30 percent equity into the project. He said establishment of Greenfield Refinery will help decrease trade deficit of the country.

The minister said that Pakistan had paid $18 to $20 per barrel premium on diesel import whereas the premium on crude oil stood at 1 to 2 dollars per barrel. So, this will be saving after the new mega refinery is set up in Pakistan, he said. Musadik Malik said negotiations are underway with our friendly countries including Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other member countries of Gulf Cooperation Council for import of cheap oil and gas to the country. He said that UAE was also interested to join this mega refinery project. The minister said that he had also met president of Azerbaijan who also shown interest in this refinery project. He said that Saudi Arabia wanted Pakistani companies to contribute to equity in the project. Musadiq said that Pakistani companies had given more commitment regarding equity what Saudi Arabia had asked for. Presence of Saudi Arabia will help to generate funding from the foreign lenders, he added.

He said that terms and conditions would be finalized after the FID is finalized that would take around one to two years. Regarding the government’s achievements during the past one year, the minister said the 138 Million Cubic Feet natural gas of worth of $570 million was added in the gas system and $500 million indigenous gas produced will soon be added. The minister said the dividends of agreement signed with Russia for crude oil will reach the masses very soon. He said the incumbent government also resumed talks on Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India Gas Pipeline project, which was shelved by the previous government, while a framework agreement was signed with Azerbaijan for LNG procurement on flexible terms.

The minister said under the agreement, Azerbaijan will offer one cargo of LNG each month and it will be up to Pakistan to either accept the cargo or not. He said there will be no financial penalty if Pakistan does not accept the cargo. He said the government will also open schools and hospitals at all the places, where projects for oil and gas exploration will be launched to facilitate the local population. Secretary Petroleum – Captain (R) Muhammad Mahmood in his opening remarks shared salient aspects of the GreenField Refinery Policy and underscored the commitment of the Petroleum Division towards the development and growth of the petroleum sector.