Friday, July 28, 2023
53 shopkeepers held for not displaying rate list

Our Staff Reporter
July 28, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

KHANEWAL  -  The district administration arrested 53 shopkeepers with four out of them were booked for not displaying the rate list outside their outlets. As many as 327 shopkeepers were fined worth Rs1,294,500 collectively. The list of monthly performance report was issued on the direction of DC Wasim Hamid here on Thursday. About 69 shopkeepers were detected for not displaying price list outside of their shops. The magistrates who appeared passive or caught lethargy in their performance were also warned to improve their workings in their respective domains across the district.

Our Staff Reporter

