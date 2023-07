62 PAS and 44 PSP officers get promotions in grade-19

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Division on Thursday announced the promotion of 62 officers from Pakistan Administrative Services and 44 officers from the Police Service of Pakistan, elevating them from BS-18 to BS-19.

The officers selected for the higher grade include prominent individuals such as Muhammad Omar Masud, Muzamil Hussain, Ali Shehzad, Muhammad Sikandar Zeeshan, Zain-ul-Abideen Ansari, Shahana Bibi, Asma All Awan, Fit. Lt. (Retd.) Tahir Farooq, Capt (Retd.) Bilal Hasham, Fareeha Tahseen, Asim Raza, Muhammad Waheed Asghar Bhatti, Capt. (Retd.) Waqas Rashid, Syed Hasan Raza, Ahmer Nike, Saba Adil, Mehwish Qalbani, Fazal Akbar, Muhammad Naeem, Tanveer-ur-Rehman, Abdul Fattah Hulio, Shahid Mehmood, Syed Musa Raza, Muhammad Awais, Capt. (Retd.) Aurangzaib Haider Khan, Muhammad Umer Sher, Sadia Haider, Hamid-ur-Rehman, Muhammad Mahboob, Shahrukh Ali Khan, Muhammad Asghar, Javaid Ahmed Kumbhar, Mian Abdul Qadir Shah, Sadia Mehr, Nazia Abrar Khan, Raja Tariq Hussain, Jameel Ahmed Jameel, Mehboob Ahmed, Samiullah Nisar Ali Shaikh, Muhammad Ali Bukhari, Syedah Ramallah All, Muhammad Ashif Raza, Muhammad Ali Asghar, Capt. (Retd.) Muhammad Ali Ijaz, Xenia Hamayun Sanik, Umer Abbas Mela, Altamash Janjua, Hafiz Muhammad Saad Nawaz Qaisrani, Umara Khan, Capt. (Retd.) Syed All Asghar, Farhan Farooq, Marzia, Umer Javed, Muhammad Nouman Siddique, Agha Sherzaman Khan, Sahar Iftikhar Khan, Shehryar Gul, Raheem Bakhsh, Muhammad Usman Tahir, Mian Behzad Adil, Faiqa Sahar, and Syed Abdul Waheed Shah from Pakistan Administrative Services.

Additionally, the following officers have been promoted from Police Service of Pakistan: Abdul Ahad Sangri, Gul Wall Khan, Irfan Mukhtiar Bhutto, Aijaz Ahmed Shaikh, Kamran Mumtaz, Kamran Nawaz Panjutha, Haroon Rashid Khan, Sajid Hussain Khokhar, Tariq Illahi Mastoi, Muhammad Rizwan Ahmed Khan, Asif Ahmed Bughio, Sajid Amir Suddozai, Imran Qureshi, Sayed Nadeem Abbas, Umar Tufail, Irum Awan, Abid All Baloch, Irum Abbasi, Muhammad Azam Jamali, Waris Kamal Khan, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, Zahoor Babar, Rana Umar Farooq, Bilal Zafar Sheikh, Ali Raza, Ali Waseem, Hassan Sirdar Ahmad Khan, Zahid Ullah, Sqn. Ldr. (Rtd) Abdul Haq Umrani, Lt. Cdr. (Rtd) Atta Ullah Shah, Syed Salman Hussain, Javed Ahmed Baloch, Abdur Rashid, Arif Aziz, Khawar Akbar Shaikh, Capt. (Rtd) Syed Zeeshan Haider, Rana Abdul Aziz, Syed Ghazanfar All Shah, Abdullah Ahmad, Tauqeer Muhammad Naeem, Asif Amin Awan, Fraz Ahmad, and Ms Shahla.

The promotions were made based on their exemplary service and dedication to their respective fields. Looking ahead, the Central Selection Board (CSB) has scheduled a meeting to consider promotion cases for officers from BS-19 to BS-20 and from BS-20 to BS-21 of all services/ex-cadre posts. The meeting will take place between August 01 to 04, 2023, in the Committee Room of the Establishment Division, under the chairmanship of Capt. (Retd) Shahid Ashraf Tarar, who serves as Chairman of FPSC and Chairman of CSB.