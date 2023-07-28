9 beggars arrested in Peshawar operation

PESHAWAR - Under the directives of Salma Begum, Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, the Dar-ul-Kafala squad took action against professional beggars in Peshawar city and its outskirts, leading to the arrest of nine individuals, both male and female.

The raid, conducted under the supervision of Dar-ul-Kafala Manager, Hina, spanned various localities. As per details, four male and five female beggars were apprehended by the anti- begging squad of Dar-ul-Kafala. Following all necessary legal and procedural formalities, the arrested beggars were subsequently transported to Dar-ul-Kafala for detention and rehabilitation.