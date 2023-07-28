Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

9 beggars arrested in Peshawar operation

Our Staff Reporter
July 28, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -  Under the directives of Salma Begum, Special Assistant to the Caretaker Chief Minister for Zakat, Ushr, Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, the Dar-ul-Kafala squad took action against professional beggars in Peshawar city and its outskirts, leading to the arrest of nine individuals, both male and female.

The raid, conducted under the supervision of Dar-ul-Kafala Manager, Hina, spanned various localities. As per details, four male and five female beggars were apprehended by the anti- begging squad of Dar-ul-Kafala. Following all necessary legal and procedural formalities, the arrested beggars were subsequently transported to Dar-ul-Kafala for detention and rehabilitation.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023