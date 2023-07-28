Anti-terrorism court sends TikToker to jail for identification parade

LAHORE - The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday sent Tik- Toker Malik Muneeb Ali Khan to jail on a 9-day judicial remand for identification parade in the Jinnah House attack case during the May-9 violent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

Earlier, the police produced TikToker Malik Muneeb Ali Khan with a muffled face before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. He requested the court to allow the shifting of the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court accepted the request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand till August 5 for identification parade.