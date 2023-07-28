Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Anti-terrorism court sends TikToker to jail for identification parade

Anti-terrorism court sends TikToker to jail for identification parade
Our Staff Reporter
July 28, 2023
National, Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  The anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday sent Tik- Toker Malik Muneeb Ali Khan to jail on a 9-day judicial remand for identification parade in the Jinnah House attack case during the May-9 violent protests by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers.

Earlier, the police produced TikToker Malik Muneeb Ali Khan with a muffled face before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan. The investigation officer submitted that the accused had been arrested in connection with the Jinnah House attack case. He requested the court to allow the shifting of the accused to jail for identification parade.

At this, the court accepted the request and sent the accused to jail on judicial remand till August 5 for identification parade.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023