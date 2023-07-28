Friday, July 28, 2023
ATC grants interim bail to PTI leader

APP
July 28, 2023
Lahore   -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday granted pre-arrest interim bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shafaqat Amin Sindhu till July 31 in a case of attacking Jinnah House.

The court directed the PTI leader to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief, besides ordering him to join the investigations.

An ATC duty judge conducted the proceedings on the pre-arrest bail petition filed by the PTI leader.Shafaqat Amin Sindhu had approached for bail after the court started proceedings to declare him proclaimed offender, along with 21 other PTI leaders, on July 24 over

failure to appear despite the issuance of arrest warrants in the Jinnah House attack case. The Sarwar Road police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for

