BISE launches online degree verification

BAHAWALPUR - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Thursday launched online verification of educational certificates and documents. Secretary, Higher Education Commission for South Punjab, Altaf Baloch inaugurated online verification system of BISE in a ceremony held at BISE office. The ceremony was also attended by Director, Colleges Bahawalpur, Muhammad Ibrahim, Secretary, BISE, Rao Shamshad, Controller Examinations, BISE , Ms Asma Qasim and other officials. Speaking on the occasion, the officials of BISE Bahawalpur said that online verification of educational certificates and documents would provide facilities to students and other people as they would get verification of their educational documents online instead visiting BISE office. They said that the process of online verification of educational documents would be completed within a day and the applicant would get verification letter without delay.