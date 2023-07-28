Friday, July 28, 2023
Chinese deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad on 30th

Chinese deputy PM to arrive in Islamabad on 30th
MATEEN HAIDER
July 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Chinese Deputy Premier Lifeng would be arriving on a three-day official visit to Pakistan on 30th July to participate in the 10th anniversary celebrations of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Diplomatic sources told The Nation that Deputy Premier Lifeng along with a high level delegation, would attend a grand event in Islamabad on CPEC anniversary on 31st July which would also be attended by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and federal cabinet members. The event is organised by Ministry of Planning and Special Initiatives which also oversees the CPEC projects. All major political parties and their leaders have been invited in the event. During the visit, Deputy Premier Lifeng would also call on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation. Both the sides are expected to sign several MoUs to enhance bilateral cooperation in different fields. During the talks, both sides would review bilateral ties and cooperation as well as CPEC. Military leadership is also expected to meet Mr Lifeng and would discuss defence and military cooperation between the two countries.

MATEEN HAIDER

