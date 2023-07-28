CM orders to create 515 new vacancies for nurses in hospitals

LAHORE - Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Moh­sin Naqvi chaired the 6th meeting of the cabinet standing committee on finance and development at his office on Thurs­day. In this meeting, in principle approv­al was granted for the construction of a flood protection embankment in Chin­iot’s rural area to safeguard them from the flood. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed that immediate action should be taken to build a flood protection em­bankment in Chiniot, otherwise, other remaining rural areas might also get submerged. The meeting also approved restoration project for channels, drains, and drainage affected by floods in Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur. Moreover, the meeting decided to include Signal Free Corridor Project from Main Boulevard Gulberg (Center Point) to Walton Road (Defence Morr), Bedian Road Round­about Underpass Project and the Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop (SL-3) Project from Raiwind Road to Multan Road in the ADP. An allocation of Rs.1.80 billion was approved for the construction of the new emergency and trauma center at Jin­nah Hospital. Additionally, a cardiac unit will also be established in the new emer­gency. Furthermore, the meeting granted approval to create 515 new vacancies for nurses in hospitals of specialized healthcare and medical education dept to manage ICUs’ patient care. It was also approved to convert 200-bedded Attock, Bahawalnagar, and Layyah Maternal and Child Hospitals into General Hospitals.

For the Punjab Family Planning Pro­gram, the meeting approved the nomi­nation of the competent authority for signing an agreement on the World Bank program and authorized the re-release of funds for achieving sustainable develop­ment objectives. Thirteen positions for Chief Engineer Power’s Re-Consultation Cell in the Energy Department were also approved for recruitment. The meeting was attended by provincial ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Chief Secre­tary, Chairman Planning and Develop­ment Board, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), and secretaries of relevant de­partments, as well as senior officials.