Dar 'neither nominated nor rejected' for interim PM slot: Rana Sanaullah.

No one in the government had proposed Finance Minister Ishaq Dar's name for caretaker prime minister, said Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said on Friday.

Speaking at a local TV programme, the interior minister said, "It is a rumour that Dar's name was suggested or rejected by the government." Sana said talks were underway about whether a bureaucrat or a politician could be appointed to the coveted post.

"In consensus is developed, the caretaker prime minister can either be Ishaq Dar or any other politician from any party," he said. He, however, added that efforts would be made to appoint a caretaker PM acceptable to all.

About return of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, the minister said it was a wrong assumption that incumbent government had any authority to allow Nawaz to stage a comeback inpolitics.

"This is completely wrong. The government does not have this right," he said, pointing fingers at the Supreme Court. The top court had disqualified Nawaz through an order no one accepted, he claimed. He accused the judges that they were ‘biased’ against the PML-N supremo.

The minister further said that Nawaz would also secure acquittals through courts like what PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz did. He would return soon, secure interim bails and then secure acquittals, he added. “All the political restrictions imposed on him through conspiracies will end," he said.

