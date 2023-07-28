Defence minister sees no reason to apologise over his anti-PTI comments

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Defence Khwaja Muhammad Asif in Thursday’s National Assembly session said that his remarks about PTI members were totally misunderstood as there was no intention to target any gender.

“Linking my views and remarks with women was unjustified,” he said, speaking on a point of order, clarifying his comments about PTI members on Wednesday last in a joint session of the parliament.

The minister said that there was no reason to apologize for his comments, as he had not targeted any gender specifically.

Asif mentioned that he offered to tender an apology if the PTI leadership also apologizes to Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Faryal Talpur for their own remarks against them.

Earlier, the lawmakers passed ‘Pakistan Air Safety Investigation Bill, 2023’ which was moved by Parliamentary Secretary for Parliamentary Affairs Saad Waseem.

The parliamentary secretary also introduced further amendments in the Newspapers Employees Condition of Service Act 1973 (The Newspapers Employees Condition of Service Bill, 2023) and a National Commission of Human Development Ordinance 2002 (National Commission of Human Development Bill, 2023). The house also unanimously passed a bill to provide for the establishment of Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Funds to contribute in sustainable economic development.

Minister for Water Resources Khursheed Ahmed Shah, at the fag end of the proceedings, said that the secretaries of various ministries had not submitted any report to the House regarding compliance with the recommendations of the Special Committee on Affected Employees.

“Despite my previous call to summon all secretaries to inquire about the Committee’s progress, no steps had been taken,” he shared with the house. The minister further said that even employees from the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) had not been restored, despite the committee’s recommendations. He suggested for taking action against the secretaries who failed to comply with the directions of the House.