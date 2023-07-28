Dr Jamal directs relevant department to remain alert during Muharram holidays to deal with heavy rains

Rawalpindi-Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Social Welfare Dr Jamal Nasir on Thursday directed relevant department to remain alert and enhance coordination with the district administration to deal with possible floods during the Muharram holidays.

The minister asked Commissioner Rawalpindi to devise an alternative contingency plan for Ashura Day as an interruption in mobile signals may also affect the GSM system for monitoring the drains.

He directed the district administration to depute teams round the clock for monitoring of Nullah Leh water level and activate the manual system of drain checking.

The minister directed the officials concerned to cancel the leaves of relevant department staff and plan a duty roster on Muharram 9th and 10th to deal with any emergency. “Landline phone numbers should be kept active in case of stoppage of mobile phone signals,” he added.

Dr Jamal said that it was the responsibility of the administrative department to provide resources in the field offices for the implementation of the flood emergency plan.

He said that drains and sewerage lines should be cleaned regularly to deal with urban flooding.