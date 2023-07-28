Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Ethiopia, Pakistan want to enhance cooperation in aviation sector

Ethiopia, Pakistan want to enhance cooperation in aviation sector
Agencies
July 28, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD-The Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia (FDRE) and Pakistan have explored various avenues to expand cooperation in the aviation sector.
In this regard, different proposals came under discussion during a meeting between Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the FDRE to Pakistan Jemal Beker Abdula and Federal Minister for Aviation and Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique. Both dignitaries expressed their resolve to bring two nations more close by boosting cooperation in the aviation sector which will eventually improve people-to-people, business to business contacts between the two countries and Africa at large.
Collaboration between the Ethiopian Airlines and Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also came under discussion during the meeting. Ambassador Jemal Beker extended gratitude to the minister and his team for their crucial role in commencement of the Ethiopian Airlines operations in Karachi which, he said, would further strengthen commerce and trade linkages between the two countries.
Minister Khawaja Saad lauded the Embassy of the FDRE in Pakistan for its proactive role in strengthening the bilateral relations between the two countries. Furthermore, he said Ethiopia is the gate way to Africa and HQ of African Union in which the Ethiopian Airlines can help Pakistan to connect with Africa countries.

Ostracising Occidental Ordains- Democratising Demography

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023