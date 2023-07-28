Four more die as heavy rains lash parts of country

MANSEHRA/ISLAMABAD/QUETTA - At least four people died and several oth­ers injured as monsoon rains washed away many building in differ­ent parts of the country, rescue workers said on Thursday.

Four people includ­ing three children and their mother died while three others sus­tained critical injuries when the roof of their house collapse on them during heavy down­pour in village Potha Mansehra on Thursday.

The Pakistan Meteo­rological Department (PMD) Thursday pre­dicted that vigorous monsoon activity in up­per and central parts of the country during the next three days could cause landslides as well as flash and urban flooding in the vulnera­ble areas.

The monsoon cur­rents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the coun­try. A westerly wave was also present upper and central parts of the country. According to the Punjab disaster manage­ment authority, the water level in the rivers was on the rise. The provincial gov­ernment has directed the authorities in the district connected to the rivers to remain on alert. About the impacts of rain, the PMD warned, “Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill tor­rents of Dera Ghazi Khan on Jul 27 (night) and July 28.” While in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Bun­er, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad in­cluding (Lai Nullah), flash flooding can occur during July 27 (night) to July 29. Heavy rains may cause ur­ban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawal­pindi, Peshawar, Gujran­wala, Lahore, and Faisal­abad from July 27 (night) to July 29 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the period. Meanwhile, as many as hundred of resi­dential houses, walls and shops were damaged after monsoon rains and flood relays entered Kharan City. According to reports, hun­dreds of houses were dam­aged and valuable goods were swept away by the floods and the people of the area took refuge in safe places to save their lives. Flood relays have affected power lines and water sup­ply pipelines, disrupting communication systems in the area. While visiting af­fected areas, Deputy Com­missioner Kharan Munir Ahmad Mosiyani said that the district administra­tion has utilized all avail­able resources for the re­lief and rehabilitation of the Kharan victims and would not leave the victims alone and after assessing the damages, all possible steps would be taken to re­store them.