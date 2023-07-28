Four more die as heavy rains lash parts of country

MANSEHRA/ISLAMABAD/QUETTA - At least four people died and several others injured as monsoon rains washed away many building in different parts of the country, rescue workers said on Thursday.
Four people including three children and their mother died while three others sustained critical injuries when the roof of their house collapse on them during heavy downpour in village Potha Mansehra on Thursday.
The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Thursday predicted that vigorous monsoon activity in upper and central parts of the country during the next three days could cause landslides as well as flash and urban flooding in the vulnerable areas.
The monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea were continuously penetrating the country. A westerly wave was also present upper and central parts of the country. According to the Punjab disaster management authority, the water level in the rivers was on the rise. The provincial government has directed the authorities in the district connected to the rivers to remain on alert. About the impacts of rain, the PMD warned, “Heavy rains may generate flash flooding in Balochistan and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan on Jul 27 (night) and July 28.” While in Kashmir, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Manshera, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi/Islamabad including (Lai Nullah), flash flooding can occur during July 27 (night) to July 29. Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, and Faisalabad from July 27 (night) to July 29 and may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit Baltistan and hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) during the period. Meanwhile, as many as hundred of residential houses, walls and shops were damaged after monsoon rains and flood relays entered Kharan City. According to reports, hundreds of houses were damaged and valuable goods were swept away by the floods and the people of the area took refuge in safe places to save their lives. Flood relays have affected power lines and water supply pipelines, disrupting communication systems in the area. While visiting affected areas, Deputy Commissioner Kharan Munir Ahmad Mosiyani said that the district administration has utilized all available resources for the relief and rehabilitation of the Kharan victims and would not leave the victims alone and after assessing the damages, all possible steps would be taken to restore them.