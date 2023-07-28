Health experts term hepatitis silent killer

LARKANA - A mass awareness walk was organized here on Thursday by the District Health department Larkana in collaboration with the CMC Hospital Larkana, in connection of the World Hepatitis Day and to create mass awareness against the fatal disease of Hepatitis. The walk started from the CMC teaching Hospital Larkana that march all the important thoroughfares of the Larkana city and concluded at OPD of CMC Hospital City Block Larkana. The participants were carrying ply-cards and banners inscribed with slogans against the fatal diseases of Hepatitis. The Walk was led by the Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital Lakana Dr. Mubasher Hussain Kolachi, Additional Medical Superintendent Dr. Abdul Razzaq Mangrio, Focal Person Hepatitis Control Programme Larkana Dr. Farooq Mujeeb Sheikh. While the walk was largely participated by the Professors, Doctors, notables, officers, social workers, students, teachers, Lady Health Workers and others. This year’s theme is “We’re not waiting; One life, one liver.” WHD 2023 call to action is to “accelerate elimination efforts of viral hepatitis now and the urgent need for testing and treatment for the real people who need it. The campaign focuses on raising awareness on different forms of Hepatitis: what they are and how they are transmitted; who is at risk; and various methods of prevention and treatment. Speaking on the occasion, Medical Superintendent of CMC Hospital Larkana Dr Mubasher Hussain Kolachi said that the present government is committed to provide free diagnostic and treatment facilities to those suffering from Hepatitis all over the country especially in the rural and remote areas. He said that two(2) centres working in Larkana district for prevention, screening and control of viral hepatitis and its related diseases. On the occasion AMS CMC Hospital Dr. Abdul Razzaq Mangrio, Focal Person Hepatitis Control Programme Larkana Dr. Farooq Mujeeb Sheikh said that hepatitis is a dangerous disease, some of the symptoms of which are drinking unhygienic water, substandard food and using unscreened blood. He said that the purpose of the rally on the occasion of World Hepatitis Day is to spread awareness among the public to prevent this disease, go to any barber and use a new blade, use fresh and screened blood. It is very important to avoid unnecessary injections and get vaccination on time, so that they can be protected from various diseases, they said.