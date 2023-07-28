IG Islamabad meets commandant, trainers of ATTS Simli

ISLAMABAD-In a notable event at the Central Police Office, Islamabad, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan on Thursday met with the Commandant and Trainers of the Anti-Terrorism Training School Simli. The meeting was held to extend heartfelt congratulations and appreciation for their outstanding efforts in providing top-notch training to the 38th Basic Recruits course badge.

The discussion focused on the comprehensive training imparted to the recruits, emphasizing the crucial aspects of physical and mental preparedness, as well as their ability to maintain law and order even in the most challenging situations.

The dedication and hard work exhibited by the Commandant and Trainers of the Anti-Terrorism Training School Simli were recognized and lauded by ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan during the meeting.

ICCPO expressed his deep gratitude to the officers, acknowledging that the training they provide plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of these officials. As the custodians of safety and security, the youth undergoing training are entrusted with safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens of Islamabad.

“I am immensely proud of the tireless efforts displayed by the Commandant and Trainers of the Anti-Terrorism Training School Simli. Their commitment to excellence and the meticulous training they offer is instrumental in preparing our recruits to face any challenges that come their way,” stated ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan.

As appreciation for their outstanding performance, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan awarded commendation certificates to the Commandant and Trainers of the Anti-Terrorism Training School Simli.