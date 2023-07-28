Irish singer Sinead O’Connor dies

DUBLIN-Irish pop singer Sinead O’Connor, who shot to worldwide fame in the 1990s, has died at the age of 56, Irish media reported on Thursday. Her family said it was with “great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinead. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” Irish national broadcaster RTE reported. Born in County Dublin, O’Connor made 10 albums in her career from “I Do Not Want What I Haven’t Got” to 2014’s “I’m not Bossy, I’m the Boss”, and was best known for her cover of Prince’s Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990. Ireland’s President Michael Higgins said Ireland had lost “one of our greatest and most gifted composers, songwriters and performers of recent decades”. He praiesd O’Connor’s “fearless commitment to the important issues which she brought to public attention, no matter how uncomfortable those truths may have been”. Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar said O’Connor’s “music was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare”.”Condolences to her family, her friends and all who loved her music,” he added.