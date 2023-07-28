Jennifer Aniston hosts fun-filled celebration

LOS ANGELES-Sandra Bullock had a great time celebrating her birthday as she was invited over by her friend, Jennifer Aniston to her Bel Air home for some baking fun. Jennifer Aniston later taking to Instagram stories shared fun moments from the special day Sandra. Her close pal Sean Hayes was also enjoying baking with them. The stars were having fun while making chocolate pumpkin brownies in modern style kitchen of Aniston. Hayes acted as Bullock’s assistant while she mixed ingredients. Jeniffer was filming the video and giving instructions to the bakers from behind the camera. Responding to Bullock’s question, “What step are we at now?” Aniston replied, “I am folding it in!” Bullock busted into laughter when Hayes said that one of their friends who was off camera told him, “Don’t pick your nose and then tell us how to cook.” Aniston and Bullock have co-starred in The Net and The Proposal. Aniston also shared several photos on Instagram marking the special day of her friend. In one photo, the actress revealed that she calls Bullock “Sand-a-La” by captioning the picture, “Happy Birthday Sand-a-La!!”.