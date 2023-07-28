JUI-F’s Mufti Kifayat acquitted in treason case

Peshawar - Mufti Kifayatullah, a senior leader of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-F, was acquitted by an additional sessions judge in a case filed against him by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government in 2020.

The charges, including high treason and other offences, were allegedly falsely lodged against him by the federal cabinet under former Premier Imran Khan. Mufti Kifayatullah thanked the judiciary for the acquittal during a press conference, where his lawyer, Advocate Bilal Khan Swati, highlighted that his client had never spoken against the army or appeared on news channels at the time of the arrest.

Despite this, he was imprisoned for three months before the court cleared him of all charges.

Swati stated that the Regional Anti-Terrorism Court had previously rejected some parts of the FIR under the Anti-Terrorism Act earlier in the year. The recent ruling by the Additional Sessions Judge resulted in the complete dismissal of the accusations against Mufti Kifayatullah.

During the press conference, Mufti Kifayatullah asserted that he was detained on false charges and accused the police of harassing his family without proper legal procedures.

He claimed that his family members and friends were also arrested without warrants and were later released on bail.

The case received significant attention due to the involvement of a prominent political figure and the serious nature of the charges. However, a well-rounded news report would also include statements from the government or opposing parties to provide a balanced view and further context on the case.