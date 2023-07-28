KP CM urges smooth Sehat Card scheme for quality healthcare

Peshawar - In light of the significant impact and effectiveness of the Sehat Card Plus Scheme in providing healthcare to the underprivileged citizens of the province, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan, emphasized the importance of streamlining the Sehat Card scheme to ensure the seamless delivery of free and high-quality healthcare services to the public.

During a review meeting held at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar on Thursday, Chief Minister Azam Khan, along with provincial Caretaker cabinet members Barrister Feroz Jamal, Himayat Ullah, and Dr Riaz Anwar, Chief Secretary Nadeem Chaudhry, Principal Secretary to CM Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary Finance Ayaz Khan, CEO Sehat Card Dr Riaz Tanoli, and other relevant senior officials, discussed the current status of the Sehat Card Plus scheme and explored opportunities for its improvement.

Chief Minister Azam Khan urged all relevant stakeholders to adopt a pragmatic approach to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the Sehat Card scheme while adhering to the existing legal framework.

He stressed that addressing the weaknesses and rectifying the shortcomings in the process of the Sehat Card scheme would make it more beneficial to citizens, particularly the less privileged, ensuring they receive full benefits from the initiative.

“Under no circumstances should the quality of treatment provided to citizens under the Sehat Card be compromised,” Chief Minister Azam Khan asserted. He further emphasized that the government is investing substantial funds in public healthcare, and it should translate into a high level of public satisfaction.

Additionally, Chief Minister Azam Khan expressed his deep concern for the healthcare facilities in remote areas of the province. He underscored the need for fully equipping local health centres to ensure that people in far-flung regions do not face any hardships in accessing medical care.

“While our mandate as a caretaker government is limited, and we may face financial challenges, we remain committed to prioritizing the well-being of the public and providing relief within the scope of our available resources,” said Chief Minister Azam Khan, reaffirming the government’s dedication to serving the people.

The participants of the meeting thoroughly discussed various measures taken to improve the healthcare sector, with a particular focus on the significance and necessity of the Sehat Card Plus scheme. They expressed their determination to run the scheme more effectively, striving to make it a valuable asset in the ongoing efforts to enhance healthcare access for all citizens in the province.