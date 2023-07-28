LHC orders to stop work on CBD projects

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped work on all ongoing projects of the Central Business District (CBD) in Lahore till further orders.

The court ordered setting up of an inquiry committee to probe the accumulation of rainwater at CBD underpass near Kalma Chowk. Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Farooq Haider and others to control the rising smog.

The CBD’s counsel submitted an inquiry report regarding the CBD underpass project near Kalma Chowk, in response to previous court directions, at the start of the proceedings. However, the court expressed its dissatisfaction over the report and termed it incomplete, adding that the report did not mention the role of CBD chief executive officer. The court directed the secretary concerned to hold an inquiry against the CBD CEO while terming him responsible.

The court observed that the rainwater affected various areas of Gulberg due to CBD underpass and those should be mentioned in the report, and ordered to stop the work on ongoing CBD projects.

The court also observed that the Lahore Development Authority made various underpasses in the city but no rain water accumulated in them. The CBD constructed just one underpass and the water affected the houses of people, it added.

The court observed that the deputy commissioner should make payments to the citizens who faced loss due to rainwater issues. The court further asked what action had been taken against the contractor, besides questioning the construction of CBD underpass on war-footings.

At this stage, the CBD counsel submitted that the chief minister had formed a committee to look into the matter and requested the court not to stop the work as it would increase the cost of the construction. To which, the court observed that it would review the matter in the light of report by the inquiry committee. Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings and directed to fix the matter in September. Earlier, the members of judicial environment commission submitted a report about the compliance of the court orders.