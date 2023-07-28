Friday, July 28, 2023
Marriyum launches online registration process for artists’ health insurance
Agencies
July 28, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -   Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday launched an online registra­tion process for the artists’ health insurance scheme by uploading its form on the dedicated website. “Regis­tration for artists has been started from today under Prime Minister’s Health In­surance Programme which will enable them to get comprehensive and quality health facilities from private hospitals without any cost,” the minister said while ad­dressing a news conference here. She said artists could easily fill out the form on WWW.DEMP.GOV.PK by pro­viding all the relevant details for a 360 health facility. Mar­riyum said a health insur­ance scheme had already been launched for the work­ing journalists and media workers under a transpar­ent system. Funds for both schemes were allocated in the federal budget for the financial year 2023-24. She said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would formally launch the schemes after Muharram (10th) by issuing health in­surance cards for journalists and artists. The minister said the government had made history by launching a health insurance scheme for jour­nalists and artists.

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

