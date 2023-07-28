Mayor says arrangements for Ashura finalised

KARACHI-Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Thursday said that the local bodies have completed the arrangements to facilitate the mourners on the occasion of Ashura-e-Muharram.

The mourners will be provided with all municipal facilities on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. Carpeting of various roads as well as on routes of processions has been completed, he said in a statement. The Mayor said that the problems of sewage around Imambargahs and mosques have also been resolved. Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that he himself and the chairmen of different towns are visiting different areas of Karachi and holding a series of meetings with scholars, Zakirs, elders and organizers of processions.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we are fully aware of the problems of the people. Being the Mayor, it is his duty to look after all the citizens irrespective of religion, sect or language and not only to protect their rights but also to try to provide them with civic facilities. The Mayor of Karachi said that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s directive is to try hard to maintain law and order during the days of Muharram. The Mayor Karachi said that the entire municipal administration is active and he hopes that during the days of Ashura, the mourners will not face any kind of inconvenience. He requested the organizers of processions to take out the processions on the designated routes so that the security plans that have been prepared can be fully implemented.

Meanwhile, on the instructions of SSP Larkana Dr. Muhammad Imran Khan, Larkana Police have tightened the security arrangements ahead of Ashura. In this regard, under the supervision of ASP City Larkana Atiqur Rahman Mekan along with all the DSPs and SHOs, on Thursday have been conducted search and combing operations in various areas and special checking points have been established at the entrances and exits of the district. While using modern technology including comprehensive search of vehicles and suspects, biometric verification of suspects was done through criminal record identification and search app.

During the search and combing operation, the police also checked the people present at residential hotels, guest houses and tea hotels, where dozens of people without identification documents were detained from the limits of different police stations and shifted to different police stations, whose information was checked. are going, against whom action has been taken as per the rules and law. The Larkana Police also issued instructions to the citizens living in the areas where the main mourning procession passes, while regularly checking the passenger vehicles entering the city from New Bus Terminal, Railway Station, Sheikh Zayed Chowk, Mirokhan Chowk, Ataturk Tower. Register in the nearest police station the complete details of the guest who have came from outside or is staying in any house. On the other hand, instructions have been issued by the SSP Larkana to check vacant and suspicious places across the city and citizens should not go out without any identity documents.