MDCAT 2023 to be held at all centres in August

The MDCAT-2023 examination will be conducted nationally and internationally on August 27, 2023 (Sunday), through admitting universities of all provinces, Islamabad and Gilgit-Baltistan.

According to the In-charge Examinations Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC), the paper-based exam will be conducted simultaneously at all centres and venues.

The MDCAT result 2023 of one province will be valid for the entire country.

Candidates have been directed to choose to conduct university through which he or she wants to appear for MDCAT-2023.

The editing option will only be open for a limited period of 48 hours from 6th and 7th August 2023.

The candidates have also been advised that they can make the changes on the mentioned dates accordingly.

This option will be provided across the country and will be available for one time only.

The details of the universities and their venues are as: Balochistan, Bolan University of Medical and Health Sciences, Quetta (venue Quetta).

Sindh, Jinnah Sindh Medical University, Karachi (venues included Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad and Larkana).

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Khyber Medical University, Peshawar (venues included Peshawar, Mardan, Swat, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan, Abbottabad, Swabi and Malakand.

Islamabad Capital Territory, Shaheed Zulfiqar All Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad with the venue of Islamabad.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Rawalakot, Rawalpindi.

Gilgit Baltistan, Shaheed Zulfiqar All Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad, Gilgit

International venues included Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Medical University, Islamabad (Riyadh, and Dubai).

Punjab, University of Health Sciences, Lahore (venues included Lahore, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Multan, Bahawalpur, D.G. Khan, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, and Gujrat.