Mega development projects in Balochistan will bring prosperity in province: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says mega development projects initiated by the government in Balochistan will bring prosperity in the province.

Talking to media in Gwadar after performing ground breaking of various projects, he said the development of Balochistan at par with other provinces is inevitable, which faced "criminal negligence" during the previous government.

The Prime Minister said his government has completed a project of 100MW power transmission line from Iran to ease the lives of local people in Gwadar.

He said the process of disbursing cash assistance worth 250,000 rupees among 3,000 fishermen of Gwadar has been started.

The Prime Minister said not only Pakistan, but other countries of the region will also benefit for Gwadar Port.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif performed ground breaking of China-Pakistan Expo Centre and also inaugurated various development projects.

He was briefed about different projects including Gwadar International Airport, dredging of Gwadar Port and other projects under the CPEC.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones of Gwadar University and Hoshab - Awaran - Khuzdar (M-8) road.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated including 286 Kms long 132 KV Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission Line, Gwadar Water Supply Scheme, Safe City Project and Desalination Plant.