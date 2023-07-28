Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mega development projects in Balochistan will bring prosperity in province: PM

Mega development projects in Balochistan will bring prosperity in province: PM
Web Desk
1:29 PM | July 28, 2023
National

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif says mega development projects initiated by the government in Balochistan will bring prosperity in the province.

Talking to media in Gwadar after performing ground breaking of various projects, he said the development of Balochistan at par with other provinces is inevitable, which faced "criminal negligence" during the previous government.

The Prime Minister said his government has completed a project of 100MW power transmission line from Iran to ease the lives of local people in Gwadar.

He said the process of disbursing cash assistance worth 250,000 rupees among 3,000 fishermen of Gwadar has been started.

The Prime Minister said not only Pakistan, but other countries of the region will also benefit for Gwadar Port.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif performed ground breaking of China-Pakistan Expo Centre and also inaugurated various development projects.

He was briefed about different projects including Gwadar International Airport, dredging of Gwadar Port and other projects under the CPEC.

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

On the occasion, the Prime Minister also laid the foundation stones of Gwadar University and Hoshab - Awaran - Khuzdar (M-8) road.                               

The Prime Minister also inaugurated including 286 Kms long 132 KV Khuzdar-Panjgur Transmission Line, Gwadar Water Supply Scheme, Safe City Project and Desalination Plant.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1690432697.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023