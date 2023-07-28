Friday, July 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Met Office predicts rain-wind/thundershower in various parts of country

Met Office predicts rain-wind/thundershower in various parts of country
Web Desk
8:39 AM | July 28, 2023
National

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast and south Balochistan and southeast/upper Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, south Punjab, Pothohar region and eastern Balochistan during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six, degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade. 

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied  Jammu and Kashmir,  partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar and Pulwama while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula and Anantnag.

Yaum-e-Ashur to be observed tomorrow across country

Temperature recorded this morning:    

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-07-28/Lahore/epaper_img_1690513792.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023