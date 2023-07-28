Met Office predicts rain-wind/thundershower in various parts of country

Rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Punjab, Pothohar region, Islamabad, northeast and south Balochistan and southeast/upper Sindh during the next twelve hours.

Heavy falls are likely to occur in upper/central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Islamabad, south Punjab, Pothohar region and eastern Balochistan during the forecast period.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-six, degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-eight, Karachi twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-five, Quetta twenty-two, Gilgit twenty-one, Murree sixteen and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to weather forecast of Met Office for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar and Pulwama while cloudy weather with chances of rain-wind and thundershower in Jammu, Leh, Shopian, Baramula and Anantnag.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar, Pulwama and Baramula nineteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh twelve, Anantnag and Shopian eighteen degree centigrade.