Minister lauds security steps for peaceful Muharram

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs Barrister Feroze Jamal Kakakhel praised the provincial government’s efforts in ensuring secure Muharram observances. During his visit to the Home Department’s Central Control Room for Muharram, he commended the coordination of security measures to maintain peace and order.

The central control room operates with nine departments, including security agencies, overseeing Muharram mourning processions and assemblies in 14 districts of the province. Open seven days a week, the control room uses online software to monitor 855 registered mourning processions and over 7,000 Majlis gatherings.

An additional focus of the control room is to counter religious hatred on social media and other platforms. The Information Department identifies and reports those promoting such content to the control room, which then forwards the information to the concerned department for appropriate action.

During his visit to the Strategic Analysis Wing of the Home Department, Barrister Kakakhel reviewed monthly reports for further analysis and security improvements. He emphasized the significance of the Central Control Room in aiding relevant institutions to maintain peace during Muharram. The provincial government prioritizes law and order across the province and has implemented robust measures for monitoring and securing mourning processions and congregations during the sacred month. Barrister Kakakhel expressed his prayers and hopes for a peaceful Muharram for all citizens.