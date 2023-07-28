Balochistan, being the most neglected province of Pakistan in terms of education, is grappling with a staggering number of out-of-school children, estimated at 2.7 million. Approximately 72% of boys and 83% of girls are deprived of basic education, leading to an alarming situation that needs urgent attention. This pressing education crisis poses a significant threat to the nation’s overall development, as education is the backbone of progress.

Multiple factors contribute to the high number of out-of-school children in Balochistan, one of which is poverty. Severe poverty forces many parents to send their children to work instead of school, resulting in child labour, especially in rural regions. This crisis has far-reaching consequences, extending beyond immediate concerns and impacting the nation’s socio-economic stability. To address this issue, the government must take bold and decisive action, ensuring that no child is left behind. State intervention is crucial to providing access to education for all children in Balochistan.

Zaimal Arif,

Turbat.