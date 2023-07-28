Friday, July 28, 2023
Overall situation of river flows across country stable

Web Desk
10:31 AM | July 28, 2023
Overall situation of river flows across the country is stable and within limits.

According to Flood Forecasting Division, the flows in River Indus are slightly higher because of rainfall of previous days in upper catchment areas.

River Indus at Taunsa is in medium flood and at Guddu, there is a slight increasing trend.

The Eastern Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are stable and consistent with no abnormal flows. However, River Sutlej at Sulemanki is flowing at Medium Flood Level.

River flows are projected to remain stable during the next twenty-four hours.

